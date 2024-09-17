Art de Finance (ADF) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $392,620.33 and approximately $9,425.20 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00038441 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,770.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

