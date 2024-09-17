Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 107,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BTI opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.