Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NV5 Global worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. NV5 Global’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on NVEE

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.