Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Omnicell worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

