Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

