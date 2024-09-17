Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCBFF

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.