Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 9,593 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of COLL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 657,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,358. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on COLL
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
Featured Articles
