Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 9,593 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COLL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 657,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,358. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

