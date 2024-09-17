EPIQ Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,545 shares during the period. Cyclo Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTH shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.95 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.38. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,830.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cyclo Therapeutics Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

