Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,907.49

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,907.49 and last traded at $1,878.58, with a volume of 7386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,894.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,582.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,687.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,439.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $259,509,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

