WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.89

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.89 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 2302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $335,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

