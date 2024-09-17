Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $170.60

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.60 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.26), with a volume of 77668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.27).

Fidelity China Special Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,432.00.

About Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

