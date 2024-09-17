Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 115,883,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 271,809,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of £6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

