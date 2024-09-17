Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rises By 23.2%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GROY shares. Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

GROY opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

