Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

