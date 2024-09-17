Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $321.68

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.68 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.17). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.20), with a volume of 353,638 shares traded.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,800.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Alison McGregor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £32,600 ($43,064.73). 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
