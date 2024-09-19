Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TLK opened at $20.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 30,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 230,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth approximately $2,163,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

