Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TLK opened at $20.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
