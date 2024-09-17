Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %
Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $24.54.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.