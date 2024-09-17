Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.