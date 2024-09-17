Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
