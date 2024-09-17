iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.09

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.09 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 97087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

