Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jowell Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,895. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
Jowell Global Company Profile
