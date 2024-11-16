Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,895. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

