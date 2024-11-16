Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Potash America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAM remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,083. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

