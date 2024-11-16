Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

