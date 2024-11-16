Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

Shares of OXLCL stock remained flat at $23.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

