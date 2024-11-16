Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 42.4%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 65.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.48. 85,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.94.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
