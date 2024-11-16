ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 116,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRZO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 82,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,365. ParaZero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

