National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. National Beverage comprises about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in National Beverage by 7.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 760.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

