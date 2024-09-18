Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.80

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.80 and traded as low as C$28.30. Pan American Silver shares last traded at C$28.43, with a volume of 707,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -98.18%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$81,700.00. In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$81,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,426 shares of company stock valued at $257,404 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

