Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.77

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and traded as low as $33.00. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 314,360 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

