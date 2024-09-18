Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 16,200 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.34. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUG. Cormark raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

Get Our Latest Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.