PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 2,976 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $398,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,484 shares in the company, valued at $36,110,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,716 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $361,037.88.
- On Monday, September 9th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $173,990.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16.
PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance
PNRG opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $138.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PrimeEnergy Resources
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is a support level?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.