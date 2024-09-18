PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 2,976 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $398,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,484 shares in the company, valued at $36,110,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,716 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $361,037.88.

On Monday, September 9th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $173,990.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

PNRG opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.