Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,951 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.36% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

