The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,969,673 shares of company stock worth $71,897,412. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

