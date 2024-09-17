Old West Investment Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HCC opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

