Old West Investment Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

