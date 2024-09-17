DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 37,615 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,615 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 236,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

