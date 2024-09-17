Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 6% Higher

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 36,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 143,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

