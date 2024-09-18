Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

