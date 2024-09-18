Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (TSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance
TSBA opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.61.
Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.
Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.
