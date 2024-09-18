Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,009 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.43% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $137,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

