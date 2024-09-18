CCLA Investment Management Buys 4,200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.46% of ANSYS worth $128,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

