Beck Bode LLC Reduces Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 18,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -829.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.