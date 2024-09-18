DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez Sells 9,881 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,609,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,583,929.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Javier Rodriguez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DaVita by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

