Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 558,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

