Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,786,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,523,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

