Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,670,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,304,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

