Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 1,234,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %
Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
