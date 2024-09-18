Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 1,234,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.