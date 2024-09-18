Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eiffage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

