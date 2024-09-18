Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eiffage Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.
Eiffage Company Profile
