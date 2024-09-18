G2 Capital Management LLC OH Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

