Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,715 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

