EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $29.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $772.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,708. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.